Today's Horoscope – September 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 September 2023, 20:33 IST
Aries
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. . Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances maybe low.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees Overseas connections and travel benefit.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Lucky Colour: Sapphire
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk