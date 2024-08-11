Trailblazing pursuits

As we celebrate more than 75 years of freedom, there is a renewed interest in the Constitution. It is at the heart of public discourse — be it election speeches, on the floors of the parliament, or in public spaces. A host of contemporary questions are answered by looking at the past. Often, this takes the form of obsessive focus on the actions and speeches of key historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, B N Rau, and Rajendra Prasad. This approach ignores the contributions of several other leaders and invisiblises the different social movements that were crucial in forging today’s India. The women leaders are one such group whose contributions to nation-building remain forgotten.