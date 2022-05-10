Trending K-beauty rituals for flawless skin

Korean skincare regimes enjoy a cult following among beauty enthusiasts who avidly follow the beauty routines of Korean actors and pop idols. Recently, trends using fermented things and plant slime endorsed by celebs on their social media are all the rage. We shortlist some innovations from the K-beauty industry that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Fermented for fine skin

Fermented items like Kombucha, sake, red ginseng and rice water are some of the most popular ingredients in K-beauty products. The good thing about fermented contents is that they have been broken down naturally by enzymes, so they are gentler on sensitive skin and preferred over traditional ingredients for repairing skin and hair.

Tech care

Don’t be surprised if your next big Korean skincare trend isn’t coming from a beauty shop but an electronics store. With the rise in tech-inspired beauty products among Koreans, full face LED light masks, and ultrasonic facial cleansers are in-demand globally. With home-based skincare on the rise, even celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t resist but endorse it on her Instagram!

Time for slime

When K-pop band BTS announced their love for Mediheal sheet masks, K-beauty lovers couldn’t stop raving about these slimy but popular moisturizing masks. Traditionally, Korean skincare uses snail slime (mucin) for anti-ageing and wrinkle removal creams, but as the beauty industry has inclined towards veganism and cruelty-free practices, animal slime is now being replaced with seaweed and okra extracts. The bestseller K-beauty sheet masks, under-eye gels and repair creams use phyto mucin. This vegan alternative can be made from wild yam, okra, or seaweed and has moisturizing and anti-ageing properties.

Hair slugging

The new cool trend for hair is a traditional therapy from Korea called hair slugging. The dry hair, frizz, greasy scalp, split ends, and sun damage can leave hair brittle and unattractive. To contain the moisture in the hair, slather it with oil or serum and cover it overnight with silk or muslin cloth. Wash it the next day with a mild shampoo, and voila, you get shiny hair instantly, and the hydration stays intact for a long time keeping split ends at bay.

Vegan beauty

As more and more people are turning to veganism, the demand for plant-based beauty has gone up drastically in the past few years. Many Korean beauty brands use ginseng, bamboo, chia seeds, lotus root, grapefruit, yuzu, avocado and cherry blossom extracts to create recipes for happy, healthy and radiant skin. These refreshing formulas target, care and prevent skin concerns like acne, blemishes, oil control, open pores, dull and uneven skin and are used as alternatives to the animal extracts that Korean beauty therapists once used.

