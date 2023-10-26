United by a new name

In 1972, when the Mysore State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by the then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs to rename the state as Karnataka, there was a sense of fulfilment, of accomplishing a goal long postponed. Interestingly, Urs himself in his speech mentioned the opposition in the past to the renaming. He admitted candidly that he himself had opposed it and had argued in favour of two states, one comprising the Mysore principality and the other comprising the rest of the regions for administrative reasons. He also explained the sentiment behind the opposition as reverence for the past and the prominence of the ‘old Mysore region’. He added that he now felt that despite the persistence of some opposition, the majority of the people supported the renaming of the state as Karnataka and in the true spirit of democracy, the majority opinion has to be accepted. In his speech, there are brief references to the tardiness and lack of political will shown by previous governments.