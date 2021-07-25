Upon Mirabai's wish to eat pizza Dominos, offers her free pizzas for life

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category on Saturday in the Tokyo Games.

In a conversation with News18, the 26-year-old said, “I cannot explain in words how happy I’m feeling. I am feeling very proud, it’s our second medal in weightlifting. I want to thank the federation, my coach, family and all support system.”

Later in a conversation with NDTV, Mirabai said, “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today,” when asked about what is the first thing she is going to eat now.

Soon after Mirabai’s video clip of expressing the desire to eat pizza went online, Dominos tweeted, “Mirabai Chanu, Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn't be happier to treat you to FREE Domino's pizza for life. Congratulations again!”

