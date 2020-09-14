US Customs dept mistakes real OnePlus Buds for 'fake Apple AirPods'

Just a while ago, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) posted a tweet revealing it has seized a large consignment of fake Apple AirPods at a cargo facility at the John F. Kennedy international airport.

As per the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) suggested on the seized units numbering 2000 costs around $398,000 (approx.Rs 2,91,78,255). The merchandise came from Hong Kong and was headed to Nevada.



US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) department seized original OnePlus Buds as fake Apple AirPods. Credit: CBP/Twitter



“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis. The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

However, the CBP is yet to realize their blunder as the seized merchandises are genuine OnePlus Buds. The photo shared on their official Twitter handle and media website shows the retail box of the product with clear mention of OnePlus Buds.



OnePlus Buds (left) and Apple AirPods (right). Credit: OnePlus & Apple Websites' screen-grab



The CBP's gaffe is understandable as the OnePlus Buds inside the box look identical to the generic Apple AirPods. This is the case with most of the Truly Wireless Earphones (TWS) launched by Chinese brands in recent months. They look like a cheap imitation of the Apple's iconic AirPods.

Even at the time of publishing this story, CBP is yet to rectify its post both on the social media platform and on the official newsroom webpage.

