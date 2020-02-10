Valentine's Day 2020: Best smartwatches to gift your loved one

Valentine's day is just around the corner; if you haven't decided what to gift your loved one, don't fret we got you covered.

In a fast-paced world, most users, particularly in urban regions, are struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle. So, it would be thoughtful of you to gift your better half with a smartwatch.

Here are the top five smartwatches across all price range:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple's Watch Series 5 is my top pick among the list. It has best hardware to help you reach your fitness goals. It can several sports activities including Yoga, and also comes equipped with potential life saving optical heart sensor and a special electrical heart sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram).

It flaunts lozenge design with an edge-to-edge screen, digital crown with haptic feedback, a mic and a side button to swap between multiple apps. It is available in aluminium and stainless steel case options with 44mm and 40mm sizes.



Apple Watch Series 5 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Other notable aspects of the Watch Series 5 are always-on retina display, compass, new generation 64-bit class S5 dual-core processor and Apple W3 wireless chip.

Despite all-day use including reading WhatsApp messages, activity tracking (including running, walking, stair steps counting), idle alerts and Irregular Rhythm Notification activated, it consistently offers a full-day battery life with more than 20-percent juice left before I connect it to the charging pod. The credit has to go to the new 64-bit class processor, watchOS 6 and power-efficient display.

There is also LTE version, which allows user to make call or message or hail a cab without the need for the companion iPhone nearby. Apple Watch Series 5 prices start at Rs 40,900.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 5 review: Top-notch fitness and health companion

Also, consumers can also go for the Watch Series 4 or the Series 3 models, as they offer almost the same features except for the always-on display and costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy 4G



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The Galaxy Watch 4G flaunts a super AMOLED display with physical rotating bezel. It comes with 5 ATM and IP68 rating. This means you can take it for a swim without any worries.

It runs Tizon 4.0 OS and comes with easy to understand user-interface. It can automatically track six of the most popular exercises— walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts — in addition, to 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities. The Galaxy Watch can also help users track food and water intake as well.

Furthermore, it also supports Spotify, allowing users to listen to songs offline or without a smartphone. With cellular connectivity, the Galaxy Watch can work independently without the companion mobile nearby. Users can just leave the phone home and go for a walk or jog, yet be able to make/answer phone calls or send/receive messages on the smart wearable.

The Galaxy Watch 4G is compatible with Android and iOS platforms. will work on the Airtel and Jio networks. It will be available from October 11 in both 46mm and 42mm variants at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490, respectively.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G review

If you have a few thousand bucks more, you can go for the Galaxy Watch Active2. It has everything the Galaxy Watch, but comes with rugged military standard MIL-STD-810G certification and boasts potential life-saving ECG (Electrocardiogram). However, it will be activated in the coming months through a software update.



The Galaxy Watch Active2 (Credit: Samsung)



Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 boasts a precision-crafted swim-proof design and comes with innovative sleep features like Sleep Score, smart wake, advanced health, fitness activity trackers.

The notable thing about the device is it comes with an in-built microphone and supports Amazon Alexa. It is also compatible with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts.

The Fitbit Versa 2's ‘Smart Wake’ is an interesting feature. It will gently begin to wake you with subtle vibrations during the optimal part of your sleep cycle within a 30-minute window prior to your pre-set alarm, letting you start your days more refreshed.



Fitbit Versa 2 series (Credit: Fitbit.com)



The new OS4.1 update brings with it a new-and-improved algorithm for Fitbit’s proprietary 24/7 PurePulse heart rate tracking technology – now using machine learning to recognize the unique signature of heart rate in the optical sensor.

Besides the numerous customizable straps, the OS4.1 update can let the user store up to five clock faces right on your device and easily switch it up whenever you’d like. With new and advanced features being introduced in its next software update in early December 2019, this smartwatch is designed to help you live your best life.

The Versa 2 is available for Rs 20,999 in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case. Versa 2 Special Edition is available for Rs 22,999 in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case.

Honor MagicWatch 2



Honor MagicWatch 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The Honor WatchMagic 2 (46mm) model features 1.39-inch HD AMOLED(454x454p) screen with 326 ppi (pixels per inch). It comes encased in 316L stainless steel shell.

Under-the-hood, it comes proprietary Huawei Kirin A1 chipset and also houses heart rate sensor in addition to special SpO2 and VO2 features, which measures oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream. This will help the user on how the body is adapting to the workouts or altitudes, which comes handy for people with breathing and heart problems. It also guides users on how much interval time gap they should have between workouts. It comes with the 5 ATM water resistance rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure for up to 50 meters. the device can track 15 different sports activity including running, swimming, hiking, cycling and more.

It also boasts TruSeen 3.0 and TruSleep features for continuous monitoring of heart and sleep patterns. The Honor WatchMagic 2 can also allow the owner to make or answer the call on the go even if the companion phone is 150 meters away. They can also view messages or emails and notifications on the wristwatch. The smart wearable can last for up to 14 days under normal usage.

Honor MagicWatch 2 comes in 46mm and 42mm with prices starting at Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4



The Mi Band 4 series (Credit: Xiaomi)



Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch rectangular full-color AMOLED scratch-resistant touch display is a treat to use, with a resolution of 120x240 pixels, and 24-bit color depth. It comes with rear PPG heart rate sensor, 5ATM water resistance from the previous model while the battery capacity is 135 mAh, although the projected battery life is still 20 days on one charge owing to the newer, power-efficient OLED display.

Internally, the Band 4 contains a 3 axis accelerometer, a new 3 axis gyroscope, and a capacitive wear monitoring sensor. It has to be removed from the strap in order to charge it in the proprietary charging pod.

The Mi Band 4 users can track progress in outdoor running, cycling, swimming, walking, treadmill and other gym exercises via Mi Fit app on the companion mobile device. It can measure steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and displays weather forecasts and notifications, while also being able to turn your smartphone profile to silent. It cost Rs 2,299.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.