Vijayakanth: The ‘captain’ who cried in an interview

Vijayakanth paused and replied. His words remain etched in my memory: "Madam, Everyone in my city calls me Captain. I am not sure how many of them even know my name. Madam, I get so many hand-written letters. Most of them are written by women and they call me 'brother Captain' or 'son Captain'. They take me as their real brother and son and pour out their pain in those letters. Some of the letters are also sent with rakhis and blessings. The mothers and sisters tell me that I am their hope! They say I can change society if, inspired by my character, some policemen become good policemen and save the poor from the atrocities of the rich. Some send me sweets as prasada with their blessings. Madam, I tell you every letter is full of love, affection and admiration for me that I cry reading them... " And his eyes had tears waiting to roll down.