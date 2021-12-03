Virgo Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021
Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?
US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report
New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail
Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle
DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening
Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists