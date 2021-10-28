Virgo Daily Horoscope - October 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 4
