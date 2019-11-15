Vivo S5 with quad-camera unveiled

After months of the speculations, Chinese consumer electronics major Vivo took the wraps off the new mobile Vivo S5 in Beijing.

The highlight feature of the new Vivo S5 is its photography hardware. It boasts a 48MP camera with F1.79 aperture, 8MP wide-angle camera with F2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with F2.48 aperture, 2MP for macro with F2.4 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP with F2.45 aperture.

It also flaunts a visually appealing full HD+ AMOLED display with a tiny punch-hole front camera in the top right corner. With the new design, the users are assured of true full view experience watching multi-media content.



Vivo S5 series (Picture Credit: Vivo)



Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core backed by 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The new Vivo S5 will be available initially in China from November 22 onwards. It comes in two variant-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB storage-- for ¥ 2698 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,523 approx.) and ¥ 2998 ( roughly Rs. 30,584 approx.), respectively. Customers will have two colour options-- black, blue and light blue.

Will the Vivo S5 come to India?

There is no official word on when Vivo S5 will be launched in India, but it likely to released before the end of 2019, so that the company will be able to offer more products in multiple price points and compete with Xiaomi's Redmi K20 (review) series and Samsung Galaxy A70, among others.

Key specifications of Vivo S5:

Display: 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9

Processor: 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 8GB LPPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 48MP camera with F1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8MP wide-angle camera with F2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with F2.48 aperture, 2MP for macro with F2.4 aperture

Front: 32MP with F2.45 aperture

Battery: 4100mAh with 22.5W fast charging

Add-ons: In-display Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual SIM (with 4G VoLTE dual standby), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dimensions: 157.9×73.92×8.64mm

Weight: 188g

