Vivo V20 SE with triple-camera launched in India

Vivo V20 SE with triple-camera launched in India

Vivo V20 SE comes with Android 10-based FunTouchOS and is powered by11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset.

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 16:24 ist

Popular mobile-maker Vivo on Monday (November 2) launched a mid-range V20 SE phone in India.

The new Vivo V20 sports a glossy shell on the back and on the front, it features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor at that base and a camera on top. It has a 90.12% screen-to-body ratio.

Under-the-hood, it runs Android 10-based FunTouchOS powered by 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 610 graphics engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box. Within 30 minutes, the phone can power up from zero to 60%.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Vivo V20 SE boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens) backed by an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens), a 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens) and LED flash.

On the front, it features a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and supports Super Night mode, Aura Screen light, and Multi-style Portrait features.

Vivo's V20 SE comes in gravity black and aquamarine green for Rs 20,990 and will be available for purchase on e-commerce sites and authorised retail chains from November 3 onwards.

Vivo V20 SE vs competition

The new V20 SE will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro, among others.

Must read | Vivo V20 with triple camera launched in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Vivo
Android 10
Qualcomm

What's Brewing

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 