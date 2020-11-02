Vivo V20 SE with triple-camera launched in India

Popular mobile-maker Vivo on Monday (November 2) launched a mid-range V20 SE phone in India.

The new Vivo V20 sports a glossy shell on the back and on the front, it features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor at that base and a camera on top. It has a 90.12% screen-to-body ratio.

Under-the-hood, it runs Android 10-based FunTouchOS powered by 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 610 graphics engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box. Within 30 minutes, the phone can power up from zero to 60%.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Vivo V20 SE boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens) backed by an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens), a 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens) and LED flash.

On the front, it features a 32MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and supports Super Night mode, Aura Screen light, and Multi-style Portrait features.

Vivo's V20 SE comes in gravity black and aquamarine green for Rs 20,990 and will be available for purchase on e-commerce sites and authorised retail chains from November 3 onwards.

Vivo V20 SE vs competition

The new V20 SE will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro, among others.

