Vivo Y19 with triple camera, massive battery launched

Chinese mobile-maker Vivo launched the new mid-range Y19 series phone on November 18 in India.

As mentioned in the headline, the key highlight feature of the new Vivo Y19 is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple camera module-- a primary 16MP (F1.78 aperture), secondary 8MP (F2.2) and a 2MP (F2.4) for macro shots-- on rear-side with LED flash. On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP (F2.0),

Besides the usual photo and video recording, the Vivo Y19 also supports several photography experience-enhancing features such as Portrait (AI Face Beauty), Professional, Panorama, Slow motion, Time-Lapse, HDR, Bokeh, Super wide-angle, Super Macro, Time watermark, Model watermark, Camera filters, Grid, Timer, DOC, AR Stickers and Live Photo.

Another notable aspect of the Vivo Y19 is the 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one-and-half days easily under mixed usage. The retail package also comes with an 18W fast charger.



Vivo Y19 series Magnetic Black colour variant (Picture Credit: Vivo India)



It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) LCD screen with waterdrop notch design. On the back, it flaunts a glossy shell with a vertically aligned triple camera at the top left corner, a fingerprint sensor in the middle and brand engraving at the base.

Inside, Vivo Y19 comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, GLONASS/GPS/BeiDou/Galileo and FM radio.

Vivo Y19 will be available in Magnetic Black and Spring White colour variants across all offline partner outlets starting today as well as all online channels like Vivo India E-store for Rs 13,999. Consumers can also buy the new phone on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata Cliq starting from November 20.

Vivo Y19 vs competition:

The new Vivo Y19 will be up against the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro (review), Motorola One Macro, Mi A3 Android One, Nokia 6.2 Android One, among others.

