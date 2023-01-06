Wallet parking

Wallet parking

Made from pure leather, some of these come with customisable options

  • Jan 06 2023, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 01:33 ist

Embossed effect

Here’s a monogram bifold wallet from Saint Laurent. It comes with an embossed crocodile effect, a front logo plaque, an internal logo stamp, multiple interior card slots, two note and receipt slots.

Brown beauty

This bifold wallet in brown from Diamond Point is made from Italian leather and T-shaped accents. 

Black knight

This grained calfskin black wallet from Christian Louboutin has signature studs on its surface. It has accordion panels and twelve card slots, four patch pockets, and two note slots.

Alligator leather

Made in USA, this bifold wallet in alligator leather comes in a rosewood colour. It has one central notes compartment and eight card slots.

Logo on demand

This wallet in ostrich leather can be customised with nine colours. You can choose to engrave a logo and the thread colour too for additional charges.

Pebbled look

Here’s a black logo-stamp bifold wallet from Valextra. Made in Italy, it is made from calf leather and has a pebbled texture.

Braided boldness

This intrecciato (braided) wallet from Bottega Veneta, comes with eight card slots, two note compartments, and two additional pockets. It is made from calf skin.

