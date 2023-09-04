Want a slab?

At Manam’s 10,000 sq ft chocolate ‘Karkhana’ (factory), even as the unmistakable scent of roasting cacao assaults me everywhere, I follow the beans that have arrived from farms in West Godavari after being aged for six to nine months (to develop complexity). At the ‘Karkhana’, they are first roasted in calibrated temperatures to unlock their natural flavour. Each batch of beans has its own unique notes — fruity, salty, sour, and acidic. The beans are custom roasted, according to what the chocolate maker desires. They are then cracked open and winnowed to separate the husk from the nibs. The nibs are milled in rotating chilled cylinders and if a coarser grind is required, they are emptied into a good-old idli grinder and ground for more than 120 hours. This produces a thick mass known as chocolate liquor. This is then taken to the refining room where it is milled in a ball mill to give it that velvety texture. It is then ‘conched’ — mixed and aerated overnight, which ensures that each particle of cacao solid is suspended in cacao butter to give it consistency. Finally, it is cooled and tempered to create that glossy, snappy piece. This is then presented to the chocolatier, who is at liberty to enrobe it, mould it, craft it, or eat it as is! This, in short, is the bean-to-bar process.