Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

The number of Indian students studying abroad has grown steadily over the years. Students are again prepping for their overseas study plans despite the pandemic and travel restrictions. Dreams of studying in a prestigious institution, experiencing the diversity of living in a different culture, and gaining exposure to a more liberal approach to undergraduate education are the key reasons why Indian students pursue international learning.

However, many students and their families struggle to start the process. While there is easy access to information about courses and rankings, narrowing down a list of interesting programs and universities abroad—and then actually applying to them—can be quite daunting.

So, what is a good starting point? Should you focus on the course or the country? How should one develop an academic and extracurricular profile? How early should one start?

The advantages of being an early mover cannot be emphasised enough. Start your exploration of international study options with this step-by-step framework:

Evaluate your profile as an individual

This should be the starting point for all aspirants. Find your areas of interest and competence with both economic and personal considerations. Establish your "Ikigai," a Japanese concept for one's holistic sense of purpose, which will guide you to approach your educational aspirations. These four simple questions can help:

What are your strengths? Consider what you do better than others.

What exactly does the world need? Consider something you feel that the world is missing.

What are your interests? Consider the things you could do all day if you wanted to.

What can you do to make money? Consider how you can make a living for your craft/passion.

Once you figure out what you are passionate about, it will be easy choosing your educational course or university.

Understand the selection process

After deciding on your course and geographic region, you need to understand the country-specific selection criteria. The US holistic application process comprehensively evaluates the student profile in contrast to the Indian application system, defined by a singular focus on academic scores and entrance exam performance. American colleges are looking for well-rounded individuals. They focus on extracurricular interests and personality traits in conjunction with strong academic performance in high school.

Meanwhile, applications to UK universities must focus on the student's academic interest in the subject for which they are applying. While extracurricular activities may demonstrate skills such as teamwork and leadership, they have minimal bearing on the overall evaluation of the application.

Build your high school profile

Applying for significant school leadership positions or creating your projects adds value, such as joining the tech club if you are a Computer Science applicant. If one doesn't exist, be a founder and show initiative.

Maintain a positive relationship with your teachers; this should go without saying, but you'll need great letters of recommendation (LORs) for your international education application.

Engage in community service

If you feel strongly about the welfare of stray dogs, engaging with a pet shelter might be meaningful. If you want to improve education in India, start today. Contact organisations that will allow you to teach concepts to younger students, supplementing their formal education. Plan and document measurable results, such as the number of vaccinated stray dogs or improvement in your mentees' marks. Continue working on the project until you obtain such objective results; keep adapting, overcoming, and improving.

Gain pre-collegiate/work experience

Never miss an opportunity to gain some professional experience through internships, summer training, or even part-time work. Any work experience in your area of interest adds credibility to your application and gives you more confidence to explore that field further.

Application preparation takes time

You need at least 7–8 months to prepare your application and apply by the deadline. Most universities require essays and standardised tests (SAT/ACT).

Essays are an essential component of international applications. Strategise your approach carefully. Preparing a comprehensive list of your activities—with a brief reflection on your motivations and learnings for each experience—can help. Start the process well in advance to give yourself sufficient time to showcase your authenticity and creativity on paper.

Prepare for standardised tests

With standardised tests, it is better to start preparing and attempting early so you have enough time if a second attempt is needed.

Don't relax in the waiting period

Continue your efforts post-deadline since you never know when you might feel the need to submit a letter of continued interest (LOCI) to update your dream university on new developments and additional information. Likewise, universities will eventually require your actual grade 12 scores, so you must maintain your predicted scores.

Understanding the application processes for universities outside India is intimidating because it differs significantly from applying to Indian institutes and universities. It's natural to be unsure where to begin your application process, but starting well in advance with clear objectives will help you navigate all available information.

Following these systematic steps above is the best approach to ensure successful admission to the college of your dreams as you embark on a life-transforming journey.

(Poshak Agrawal is the co-founder of Athena Education, a platform that enables high-school students to gain admission into Ivy League colleges and elite universities worldwide.)