Capricorn

It is difficult to soar with eagles when you work with turkeys and this week you will have a lot of turkeys around you. High time you should think of changing your workplace and be with people whose mindset and thought process match with yours. A great period to start a new venture or switch jobs as you really need to be at a more competitive place. Time to let go of this mechanical lifestyle and be more natural. This will be a good time to break the routine and do some leisure activities too. Advice: Avoid a robotic life.