Pisces

A lot of people get so hung up on what they can't have that they don't think for a second about whether they really want it. This is a small phase of extreme desires which will make you want to for more and more. Your ambitions will be sky-high and so will be your desire to have a lavish life and all the comforts of life. Do not get disheartened if you do not get what you desire and focus on what you already have. Do not let your expenses mount. Advice: Avoid overspending.