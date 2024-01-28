Weekly Horoscope – Jan 28-Feb 3 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Scorpio
Scorpio: This week, you will experience a whirlwind of multitasking: simultaneously listening, ignoring, and forgetting. Amid this chaos, you will encounter remarkable individuals and cherish memorable moments. However, it will undoubtedly be a demanding week that will put your entrepreneurial and organisational abilities to the test. To alleviate stress, engage in activities such as yoga, exercise, or swimming, as failing to do so may result in excessive exhaustion.
Advice: Avoid stress-inducing activities.