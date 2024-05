Virgo

Virgo: You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you. You have been feeling stuck in your career and the only way out is to take tough decisions and align your career with “ what you love”. This week you should focus on your career and align it with your long-term life goals. Advice: Focus on career.