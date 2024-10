Taurus

We must learn to regard people less in the light of what they do or omit to do, and more in the light of what they suffer. Your personal life will be in focus though and you should be more empathetic and patient with your loved ones. This is a mixed week wherein a lot of action is going to keep you busy. This is a good week to plan a vacation or relax at home with your family and friends. Advice: Be empathetic