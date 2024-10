Gemini

Always remember that you were once alone, and the crowd you see in your life today are just as unnecessary as when you were alone. Some folks in your life might drain your energy with endless chatter, debates, and explanations. The best way to protect yourself is to shield yourself from that negativity. Work can be tough, and you might face some conflicts there as well. Sometimes, it's better to stay quiet than to engage in unnecessary talk. Advice: Stay calm.