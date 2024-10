Cancer

Cancer: You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun. Right now, you're in a tough spot that's super demanding and draining. Your strength and determination are going to be pushed to the limit, and the only way to get through it is to stay calm and keep pushing forward. It's going to be a high-energy week at work with a million things happening all at once. Stay focused and don’t let procrastination get the best of you. Advice: Keep up your determination.