What’s the truth behind feeling like a fake?

Every now and then, an anecdote about British author Neil Gaiman and the Imposter syndrome pops up on social media. When Gaiman was invited to a gathering of achievers, he felt that "at any moment they would realise that I didn’t qualify to be there, among these people who had really done things.” Then, he struck up a conversation with an elderly gentleman who shared his first name. “The gentleman pointed to the hall of people, and said words to the effect of, “I just look at all these people, and I think, what the heck am I doing here? They’ve made amazing things. I just went where I was sent,” writes Gaiman. And he adds, “And I said: 'Yes. But you were the first man on the moon. I think that counts for something.'" Gaiman talks about feeling better after this exchange “because if Neil Armstrong felt like an imposter, maybe everyone did.”