WhatsApp chatbot launched to help senior citizens get vaccinated faster

The Indian government has created CoWIN website to help citizens to register and book slots for the Covid-19 vaccine across the country. However, all people are not tech-savvy, particularly senior citizens who live alone.

Now, WhatsApp has collaborated with The Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero funds volunteer organization to offer the much-needed help to the older people get vaccinated at the earliest.

They are introducing a chatbot (developed by Yellow Messenger) on WhatsApp that offers a simple menu and help senior citizens.

“At this critical time for the country, WhatsApp is focused on helping people stay connected and supporting organizations that provide access to important services and information to those in need. Robin Hood Army has been doing exemplary work and we are pleased that they rely on WhatsApp to strengthen their volunteer network and take COVID relief efforts to more cities in India,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

Here's how to use the chatbot:

Users just have to add this phone number-- "+91 8971966164" and send a message Hi. It will list out a menu with numbers. Just reply with the respective number and you will receive the help. Pressing '3' will get the necessary help for senior citizens.



The Robin Hood Army chatbot on WhatsApp (screen-shot)



Also, younger citizens can also apply to become a volunteer using this same chatbot.

As per the latest update, RHA volunteers are available across 186 cities, across 21 states in India.

In a related development, the Indian government has also collaborated with WhatsApp and launched its own chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk. It will help you find the nearest vaccination booth and Covid-19 testing centres.

