WhatsApp dark mode tipped to come soon to Apple iPhones

For the past several months, we have been hearing lots of rumours of dark mode coming to WhatsApp, but it has not materialised so far. Now, if the latest report is to be believed, it will finally turn true very soon.

Popular WhatsApp Beta community WABetaInfo on Twitter has claimed that the Facebook-owned company is almost done with working on WhatsApp dark mode feature at least for the iOS version.

The company is expected to soon integrate dark mode to WhatsApp's features such as Status update, Settings, contact lists and a few more. Once done, it will do one final testing and release the software update to the iOS version.

However, many WhatsApp users are still apprehensive whether it will come soon, as the company has been testing the dark for mobile phones both Android and iOS, for the past several months. Facebook Messenger already has this feature, but for some strange reasons, it hasn't come to WhatsApp just yet.



WhatsApp for iOS to get dark mode soon (Picture Credit: WABetaInfo/Twitter)



Once the dark mode comes to the iPhones, users will get the option, to turn the white background in the user-interface to black. It is visually appealing and also most importantly, it saves a lot of battery and the phone will run longer. This will particularly come handy for the 2018 series and older iPhone models, whose batteries can no longer have 100-percent power storage capacity due to the chemical degradation of Li-Ion cells over time. This is the case with Android phones too. After a year of use, all mobiles' battery drains faster.

If patience is not your strong suit and really want to experience the dark mode on WhatsApp, then there trick in iPhone settings that can turn the background of the messaging app dark. But, the Apple device must run iOS 11 or later versions.

Step 1: Setting >> General >> Accessibility >> Display Accommodations >> Invert Colours >> Smart Invert



Here's how to turn dark mode on WhatsApp on iPhones (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Read more: How to turn on WhatsApp dark mode on Android phones

