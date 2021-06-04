WhatsApp to get instant vanish mode and more

Facebook, earlier in the week kicked off the annual F8 developer conference (June 2-3) and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a virtual event.

The company had announced to release new value-added features to WhatsApp Business to improve user experience not just for the enterprise owners but also the customers.

Now, the Facebook-owned firm has hinted to bring long-awaited features such as multi-device support, view once vanish mode, and more to the regular WhatsApp Messenger app.

Currently, WhatsApp works only on a phone with a registered mobile number and can open the Web version only when the handset with a good cellular connection is near the PC.

In the coming months, WhatsApp will be able to work on multiple devices including an iPad with less restriction, reported WABetaInfo, a renowned WhatsApp community forum.

Recently, a WABetaInfo member invited by the company to join a WhatsApp group for a special interaction with experts. Within a short time, CEO Will Cathcart joined and followed by the main man himself Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise entry.

Zuckerberg in a candid chat revealed that it is a technical challenge to get all the messages and content to sync on multiple devices, but will bring the multi-device support soon to WhatsApp.



Disappearing mode feature on WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo



Before that feature makes its way to WhatsApp, Zuckerberg confirmed that the company will bring a new option- 'View Once' to Disappearing Mode. Once activated, text or media (image/video) will instantly vanish from the receiver's phone soon after viewing it.

This is much better than the current method, where the message or multimedia content gets deleted only after seven days. Also, if the sender downloads the media, it will vanish in the chat session, but still remain in the phone's storage.

WhatsApp has plans to bring more such value-added features in the coming months.

