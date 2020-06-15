WhatsApp to get multi-device support and more features soon

WhatsApp is undeniably the most popular messenger apps in the world. But, for the last several months, it has come under scrutiny for user- privacy and lack of new features. Though it has improved upon the security aspect, the Facebook-owned company is testing some interesting features that can at least stop people from moving on to alternatives such as Telegram, Signal among others.

Firstly, WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users work on four devices with just a single account, reported the ever-reliable WABetaInfo, who is known for revealing crucial information from beta testing apps.

If this really turns true, it will greatly help people having multiple phones. WhatsApp users for long have been requesting such a feature. But, the company has so far been able to offer just WhatsApp for Web feature to view messages on the PCs and that the handset has to be very near to the former and connected to the internet at all times. There is also a similar demand from the iPad owners too. For now, they can only view WhatsApp message only through the website through a search browser on the Apple tablet.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring the 'Search by date' feature. As the name implies, the user will be able to look for messages or chat sessions of the past. There will be a new Calendar icon, where-in users can type the date and get quick access to an important message.



The 'Search by date' feature is now under testing on WhatsApp. Picture credit: WABetaInfo



This is under alpha testing for both Android and iOS and is likely to be made available to the public once the company weeds out bugs and may be released in the coming weeks.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.