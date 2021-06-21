WhatsApp to get multi-device support soon

WhatsApp to get multi-device support soon

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 21 2021, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 13:48 ist

Despite WhatsApp's recent change user privacy policy, people are still continue using the messenger app. It offers better and simple easy-to-understand interface compared to the rivals such as Telegram and Signal.

But, they are trying to lure new subscribers by offering similar services. It has become a tough taks to maintain the lead for WhatsApp and now, it is planning to bring long awaited feature- multi-device support.

For now, users can access their WhatsApp users can use PC and the mobile simultaneously provided the latter is connected to internet.

Now, the company has released a beta for testers, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum. Initially, it is being tested on WhatsApp for web/desktop and portal only.


WhatsApp beta app with multi-device support feature. Credit: WABeta Info

With this, users will be able to access their WhatsApp account on four gadgets in addition to one handset with registered phone number, so in total five devices.

Another interesting thing about this new feature is that the phone need not be connected to the internet at all time.

This will help users who's phone battery is down and access the PC or a tablet nearby to view latest notifications.

In a related story, WhatsApp will also bringing instant vanish mode for text messages, photo/video content on messenger app.

Must read | WhatsApp to get instant vanish mode and more

