WhatsApp's group video-call update may soon kill Zoom dominance

Due to global coronavirus outbreak, most of the world is under lockdown. Since corporate companies have shut offices, employees have been told to work from home through the internet.

For important meetings, firms are relying on video chatting apps to host virtual conferences. Among them, the Zoom app has gained huge popularity not just among companies, but also with schools, wherein teachers are helping children complete the syllabus of the academic year.

However, the Zoom is also under severe criticism for not doing enough in terms of user privacy. Recently, the Indian government and CERT-In warned citizens, and companies to be wary about the Zoom app's questionable encryption security.

Now, it has come to light that Facebook-owned WhatsApp is planning to bring to update to the messenger app. It will increase the limit of a number of people who can join video conferencing. Similarly, for the audio calls too, the user will be able to add more people, WABeta Info reported citing the latest v2.2.128 WhatsApp beta (Android).

[Note: Currently, WhatsApp allows four participants for group video chatting]

There is no information about the number limit of people who can join the WhatsApp video chatting, but this is a clear indication that Facebook is serious to incorporate this feature and given the high demand for Zoom-like app, it won't be a surprise if the former tries to monetise the video chat for the corporates, while normal users can use it to chat with friends and family for free with a lesser limit on the number of people.

Considering the global lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook may bring video conference feature to WhatsApp as early as possible.

More details on the WhatsApp group video feature are expected to be hit the web in the coming days. We will be keeping our ears to the ground and bring the latest update to you.

