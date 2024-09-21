Who brought the grass?

“Well, I came home and found a pile of grass accumulated on the granite shelf in the balcony. I am not sure how it got there. We have completely secured the balcony, so nothing could get in. I also keep the door locked at all times. Maybe something supernatural is at play,” rambled Iddi. “Iddi... Iddi. Calm down. And seriously supernatural? You have been watching far too many supernatural and horror shows. You are studying to become a scientist! Don’t worry so much that you forget to reason. Why don’t we apply your training and use the scientific method to solve this mystery?” suggested Abby.