Windows 11: Here's how to install public preview software on your PC

Last week, Microsoft unveiled the new-generation Windows 11 OS, which will soon replace the six-year-old Windows 10.

The new software comes with several new features including a revamped home page, support for Android apps, enhanced security, visually pleasing widgets to offer customized news feed on the home screen, and more.

The Windows 11 for the public will be rolled only in September, but interested readers can register for the preview software by signing up with Insider Program.

You can either go to the official website (here) or can go to the Settings >> Update & Security >> Windows Insider Program. There, opt-in your PC to flight Insider Preview builds via Settings and it will guide you through what options are available based on the hardware specifications for your PC.

PC should have at least Intel 8th generation processors and AMD Zen 2 as well as Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series chipset with a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB free storage to run Windows 11 without any issues.

If your computer doesn't meet the minimum system hardware requirement, you may not fully explore all the features coming in the Windows 11.

If the system meets system requirements, you can go ahead by tapping on the 'Get started button.



Windows 10 Settings page (screen-grab)



[Note: You should have legally bought software on your PC to sign in for Insider Program. Also, In the Windows Insider Program page (as shown above), it will mention Windows 10 preview, but once you link you Microsoft account, you will get option to download Windows 11 Preview as well)

Then, you will be asked to link your Microsoft account. And, then follow the instructions on the screen and you will be guided to the download page. There, you find the Windows 11 Preview build (v22000.51) to download and install the software.

