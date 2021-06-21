World Yoga Day 2021: Best wellness apps for Apple Watch, iPhone users

Though the Covid-19 vaccination is underway around the world, several countries are still reeling from new waves of the pandemic. Some are seeing a big spike in cases, while others such as India, which suffered the major brunt of the second wave for the last two months, are seeing a decrease in daily tally for a week now.

With so much depressive news all around, it is imperative for individuals to develop a positive mindset. Yes, it is a bit difficult to get motivated at times like this, but we need to get distracted -- one by watching a movie or get started with exercises or Yoga, which by way is the best method to keep the body fit and the soul peaceful.

There are many wellness apps on Apple App Store for both iPhone and Watch users. Also, with World Yoga Day on Monday(June 21), Bengaluru-based Yoga expert Namrata Sudhindra has offered to share some tips with the DH readers.

"The beauty of a yoga practice is that it has something to offer everyone. It doesn't discriminate and there is a type of practice suitable for almost everybody. The obvious benefit of an asana practice of getting more agile and strong aside, the biggest reward is the deep connection you build with your breath. Conscious breathing is a self-healing practice and helps to access the full potential of the lungs leading to improved physical, stronger respiratory system, a calm nervous system for mental well-being," said Namrata Sudhindra.



Bengaluru-based Yoga expert Namrata Sudhindra. Picture credit: Special Arrangement



"A daily asana practice gives you your daily D.O.S.E of dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins, otherwise known as the feel-good hormones. Moving your body through the surya namaskaras, forward folds, twists, and inversions help to detoxify, energise and bring vitality to the body and mind, " Namrata added.

However, consistency has to be maintained to reap the benefits of Yoga and if you are facing a lack of motivation, you should try the native activity rings (Move, Exercise, and Stand) app on Apple Watch. It subtly nudges you to at least complete the rings for the day and ensures you do physical workouts.

There is also Breathe app, which gets triggered at random times throughout the day and asks the user to take a pause for a minute or two and do deep breathing exercises to relax the mind from stress and work pressure.

There are also feature-rich third-party apps on Apple App Store. Here are some which are worth trying to explore the benefits of Yoga and mindfulness exercises.

Yoga-Go: Yoga for Weight Loss

It offers a combination of customised fitness and weight loss plans, along with a healthy meal tracker, giving users an all-inclusive, anytime/anywhere solution to build a toned body, and maintain balanced emotions.



Yoga-Go: Yoga for Weight Loss on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



And, it offers simple home-based yoga workouts that will not take too much of your time. You can start a workout wherever you are at that moment. Yoga-Go workouts only take between 7-30 minutes, and you can burn up to 200 calories per session.

Aura

It offers simple solutions to reducing stress and increasing positivity through 3-minute meditations, personalised by AI (Artificial Intelligence). Aura is the best, AI-driven mindfulness meditation app for anyone interested in reducing stress & anxiety; Aura provides short and sweet, science-backed, and personalised mindfulness meditation exercises every day to make users happier.

Endel: Focus, Sleep, Relax

It offers personalised soundscapes to calm the mind to create feelings of comfort and safety. With focus, the music promises to boost productivity by helping the user concentrate for longer. And, the Sleep Mode soothes the user into a deep sleep with soft, gentle sounds.



Endel: Focus, Sleep, Relax on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Motivate: Daily Motivation

As the name suggests, it offers motivational quotes to encourage users towards a more driven, focused and inspired life. It has a database of empowering full-length speeches from some of the world's most inspiring speakers exclusively in-app. Users can watch five new motivational videos each day or browse the library of thousands of videos including categories and curated playlists. Users can listen on the go with background play and build their daily habits with positive reminders from customisable notifications.



Motivate: Daily Motivation on Apple App Store (screen-grab)​​​​​



Calm

It is one of the best relaxation apps in the Apple App Store. With guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music, users will be able to get better sleep, lower stress, and less anxiety. Also, Calm is recommended by top psychologists, therapists, and mental health experts. The app has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talents such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn.



Calm app on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



Apple Music

Apple Music has a dedicated fitness and wellness section, which has a really good collection of relaxation songs and sounds for exercises, yoga asanas, meditation and to induce sleep. Some of the best playlists include-- Restorative Yoga, Beats & Breath, Flow State and Pure Meditation.



Restorative Yoga on Apple Music (screen-grab)



