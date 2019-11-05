Xiaomi launches first smartwatch, along with phone, TVs

Xiaomi's long-awaited Mi CC9 Pro has been launched today at the company's event in Beijing, China, along with their first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, and two new series of Smart Televisions.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The Mi Watch is Xiaomi's first entry into the smartwatch market, although the company occupies a sizeable portion of the smart wearable segment with their fitness bands alone.



Photo: Xiaomi



The design of the watch is unmistakably inspired, some would even say derivative, of the Apple Watch series. With a rectangular 44mm matte-textured aluminium alloy casing and an always-on capable 1.78 inch AMOLED display covered with toughened 3D curved glass gives the watch a premium look, at least in the official product images. On the ride side is a single button and navigation crown, and on the left is a speaker, with a microphone on both sides. The rear is made of ceramic and has charging pins and a heart rate monitor.

The Mi Watch runs a custom MIUI over Google's standard WearOS, has over 40 major Chinese apps optimized for the interface, including TikTok and QQ Messenger, and uses a separate app store that third-party developers can utilize.

Powering the watch is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G processor that uses 4 1.2 gigahertz Cortex A7 cores, along with a gigabyte of RAM and 8 gigabytes of storage. The internal battery is 570 mAh, the largest yet in any smartwatch, and Xiaomi claims it will last up to 36 hours on a single charge. The watch also has a wide range of connectivity options, including NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G via an eSIM.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch has been priced fairly competitively for its features, at CNY 1,299 ($185/€167) for the base model that will go on sale on November 11th along with the CC9 Pro. A premium edition of the watch has also been announced, with a sapphire glass screen, a stainless steel casing and a metallic strap, and will go on sale before the end of the year. Global availability is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

The Mi CC9 Pro comes with the world's first 108-megapixel camera sensor, housed in a penta rear camera setup, and has received the highest DxOMark score, 121, for still photography, which the device shares with Huawei's Mate 30 Pro.



Photo: Xiaomi



The 108 MP camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, with an f/1.7 8P lens in the CC9's premium variant that according to Xiaomi has not been used in any other smartphone so far. The second camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) that provides a 5x optical zoom and a whopping 50x digital zoom. The third ultrawide 20-megapixel lens has a field of view of 117 degrees, and below it is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a depth sensor for portrait mode and a 2x zoom, which ideally means far less interpolation when moving the primary lens to the 5x zoom. At the bottom of all of these is an f/2.4 macro lens capable of shooting photos with a minimum subject distance of two centimetres, class-leading performance from the tiny sensor. The camera setup is capable of 4K video capture up to 30 frames per second, high definition slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second, and a night mode.

These and the DxOMark score should, if anything, reasonably translate into extremely detailed pictures, high-resolution videography and advanced low light performance like never before on an Android device.

The display used for the phone is a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution, a pixel density of 398 ppi, a fingerprint sensor beneath it and a waterdrop notch containing the 32-megapixel front camera at the top. The panel is certified by TÜV Rheinland to filter out harmful blue light emissions. Internal storage up to 256 gigabytes has been revealed, but storage cannot be expanded on this phone. The USB-C port charges the 5,260 mAh battery to 58% in 30 minutes using 30W fast charging.

Internally, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 730G CPU paired with up to 8 gigabytes of RAM. The 8 gigabytes RAM is found with 256 gigabytes of internal storage in two variants - the Premium Edition 8P lens variant priced at CNY 3,499 ($500/€450), and the higher-end non-premium variant priced at CNY 3,099. The base variant with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage is priced at CNY 2,799 ($400/€360), and all three will be available starting midnight of November 11th in China, with pre-orders opening today. Although a global variant has not been announced officially, it is widely believed to be the Mi Note 10 set to launch tomorrow in Spain.

Xiaomi TV 5 and TV 5 Pro

Xiaomi has launched two new series of Smart Televisions, the Mi TV 5 and the Mi TV 5 Pro, with both offering three sizes - 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches.



Photo: Xiaomi



The TV 5 Pro sports a 4K QLED display panel that is HDR10+ certified, and supports MEMC motion compensation that allows smoother motion pictures and shows sharper details, 8K decoding, and covers 108 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut. The panel on the TV 5 is similar, but only covers 85 per cent of the NTSC gamut. Both series have a screwless aluminium body with ultra-thin bezels measuring a mere 5.9 mm in thickness for the 55-inch model, which is thinner than the 8.1 mm thick iPhone 11. Two 8W stereo speakers support both DTS HD Audio and Dolby Audio support, which should result in superior audio quality and a better multimedia experience overall. Three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, S/PDIF, Bluetooth and WiFi provide all the connectivity one could possibly need.

The internal 12-nanometer Amlogic T972 chipset is claimed to be 63 per cent higher than the CPU of the previous generation TV 4. Both series come with Xiaomi’s PatchWall user interface and 64 gigabytes of internal memory, with the Mi TV 5 Pro having 4 gigabytes of RAM, and the TV 5 having 3 gigabytes.

The sale for the televisions will kick off in China on the 11th of November with the other devices on this list, although it's global availability is yet to be announced. Prices (in China) for the series and screen sizes are as follows:

Mi TV 5 Pro

55" CNY 2,999 (approx. 30,300 INR)

65" CNY 3,999 (approx. 40,400 INR)

75" CNY 7,999 (approx. 80,800 INR)

55" CNY 3,699 (approx. 37,400 INR)

65" CNY 4,999 (approx. 50,500 INR)

75" CNY 9,999 (approx. 1,01,000 INR)

