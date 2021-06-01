Xiaomi launches new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart LED TV in India

In April 2021, Xiaomi unveiled the company's most expensive premium smart TV Mi QLED TV 75 series. Now, the company has launched an affordable Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition series in India.

It sports a 40-inch screen with a bezel-less metal frame enclosure. It comes with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Inside, it comes with the proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, which promises to deliver high-quality visuals and true-to-life colours. The VPE technology enables the TV to provide an accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.

It is powered by Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core with Mali-450 MP3 graphics engine, 1GB DDR RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, support Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE)

It promises a true cinematic experience with an immersive audiovisual experience. It supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and an array of ports available at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports. This helps in connecting to multiple devices like a soundbar, home theatre, etc. easily.



Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. Credit: Xiaomi



The new Mi TV 4A 40 runs Android TV 9-based PatchWall interface. It comes with enhancements in terms of navigation, a visually pleasing interface, and simplified controls. It brings access to over 5,000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

It offers universal search, Kids Mode to show age-appropriate content, quick search Live TV & Sports, Smart Recommendations based latest trending content, User Centre hub for users to create a unique personalized space including My Watchlist, Mi Home to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets in the house and more.

The new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 23,999 and will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio & Retail partner stores.

