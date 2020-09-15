Xiaomi launches new Redmi 9i series in India

Xiaomi launches new Redmi 9i series in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN,
  Sep 15 2020
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 14:06 ist

Leading mobile phone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday (September 15) launched yet another budget handset  Redmi 9i in India.

The new Redmi 9i sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display, with peak brightness up to 400 nits and boasts TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, meaning the screen is safe for eyes to read or watch content during low light conditions.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core, Android 10-based MIUI 12, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), and a 5,000mAh, which is more than enough to keep the phone running two days under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a 13MP main camera with AI portrait mode, document scanner, kaleidoscope, and a 5MP front camera AI Portrait mode.

The new Redmi 9i will come in three colours--  Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black. It comes in two configurations-4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB storage-- for Rs 8,299 and Rs 9,299, respectively on  mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from September 18 onwards.


Redmi 9i launched in India. Credit: Redmi India/Twitter

Xiaomi Redmi 9i vs competition
Xiaomi phone will be up against the new Realme C12, and Tecno Spark series, among others. 

