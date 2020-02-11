Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, Power bank launched in India

After days of teasing, Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi 8A Dual and a power bank series in India on February 11.

The Redmi 8A dual, as the name suggests, comes with upgraded hardware over the generic Redmi 8A model. The new phone comes with a dual-camera module with 13MP+2MP sensors on the back. This will enable the budget phone to get better portrait pictures with bokeh effect.

Also, it flaunts a bigger 6.22-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display, pixel density of 270 (pixels per inch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. On the back, it features Aura X Grip texture compared to Aura Wave design we see in the Redmi 8A.

The rest of the features are the same as the 2019-series Redmi 8A. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 8MP front snapper, wireless FM modem and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under normal usage. Also, it ships with Type C-based 10W charger out-of-the-box.

The Redmi 8A comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM+32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 6,499 and 6,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White- on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores from February 18 onwards.



Xiaomi Redmi Power bank series (Credit: Mi.com)



On the other hand, the Redmi power bank series is based on Lithium Polymer and comes with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacities for Rs 799 and Rs 1,499. They both come with two USB-A outputs as well as micro-USB and Type-C interfaces.

The Redmi power bank series comes with a sturdy case to protect from overheating and short circuits. Also, it is said to offer a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.

An interesting thing about the Redmi power bank is that it comes with a double-tap charging type switch feature. When the user presses the power button twice in quick time, it transforms to slow charging mode, which comes handy to charge small accessories such as Bluetooth-based earphones.

The key difference between the two variants is that the 20,000mAh model supports 18W charging and the 10,000mAh supports 10W charging.

