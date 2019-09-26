Xiaomi Redmi 8A with massive 5000mAh battery launched

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi took the covers of the company's new budget mobile Redmi 8A in India.

The Redmi 8A will be available initially in India from September 29 onwards on Flipkart and mi.com. It is being offered in two variants-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage--for Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,999, respectively. Customers will get three colours-- Midnight Black, Sunset Red and Ocean Blue-- options.

The new Redmi 8A comes with a truckload of upgrades over the predecessor- Redmi 7A (review). It comes with 6.1-inch HD+ dot-notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. The phone also comes with P2i water splash-resistant coating, meaning it can sustain mild rains and also accidental water splash.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage, wireless FM modem and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under normal usage.



Xiaomi Redmi 8A series launched in India (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



Another notable aspect of the new Redmi 8A is its camera. It boasts 12MP (with 1.4um pixel size, 6P lens) primary camera with Sony IMX 363 sensor, same as seen in flagship phones like Poco F1 and Google Pixel 3. On the front, it houses 8MP AI snapper with beautify app and other selfie-centric filters.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is also the only budget phone under Rs 10,000 to boast Type C USB. With this, it cam supports 18W charging speed and also the consumer never has to worry on which angle they have to plug the port in the phone. Other phones with micro USB-based port, the cable has to be docked in an upright position or else the port gets damaged and renders the phone useless. (Note: In the retail box, it will have 10W charger)

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs competition

Going by the specifications and price, Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of the most feature-rich budget phone under-Rs 10,000. It will be up against HTC Wildfire X, Galaxy M10 and Realme C2, among others.

