Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro goes on sale in India

After unveiling the new Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is all set to host the first flash sale of the new Android phones in India later today.

Both phones will go on sale starting 12:00 pm July 22 across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes. It will also be available across all offline retail stores in the coming days - Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners, and all other retail shops.

The top-end Redmi K20 Pro comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM +128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. On the other hand, the generic Redmi K20 will be offered in -- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB--for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Should you buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 series?

Considering the cost and hardware, they come with, Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are cost-effective in their respective price segments.

I spent a brief time with the Redmi K20 Pro during the launch event, it was fast in terms of responses such as opening an app and launching the camera.

As far as the Redmi K20 is concerned, it is also good. I have been using the phone for a few days now, have to say, Redmi K20 looks promising, particularly the build quality and the camera are impressive.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

