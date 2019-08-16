Xiaomi Redmi K20 review: Premium mid-range phone

Xiaomi launched the brand new mobile Redmi K20 series on July 22 in India. It comes with two variants--one a generic Redmi K20 and a top-end Redmi K20 Pro--with prices starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

I have been using the Redmi K20 for more than two weeks and here's my observation.

Display, Design and build quality:

The Redmi K20 (& its identical twin K20 Pro) is one of the best looking phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket. It boasts Prime Aura design, which exudes flame-inspired outline all around the edge of the shell. My Glacier Blue review looks stunning in the sunlight.

Also, I love the matching accents such as the crimson-hued power button on the right and the reflective halo around the primary camera on the back, makes the device visually appealing.

And when held in hand, I felt the premium quality glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) and metal body. However, the phone is a bit slippery and a fingerprint smudge magnet too.

Thankfully, the company is offering a sturdy case with the retail box and it does a fine job of protecting the phone and also offer a good grip for the hand to hold. Also, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with P2i coating, meaning it can sustain accidental water splashes and also during the rains.

The company is also selling colourful silicone-based shell cases separately for Rs 799 (MRP) on Mi store, but it is currently available for Rs 499 for a limited time. They are soft, sturdy and offer a really good grip.



The Redmi K20 flaunts a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and thanks to pop-up camera mechanism, maximum part of the front panel is covered by the functional display. With no notch, I had a delightful experience watching HD videos without any obstruction on the phone.

I have one qualm with the in-screen fingerprint sensor. Though Redmi K20 takes a few milliseconds more, the scanner is noticeably slower than the physical sensor, which comes in Note 7 series. However, it's not a deal-breaker, as the FRR (False Rejection Rate) is very low.

Performance:

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 6GB RAM (LPDDR4X) and 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1).



Xiaomi Redmi K20 series



It works buttery smooth be it switching between multiple apps, launching the camera or even playing a graphics-intense game like Asphalt 9, the Redmi K20 showed no hint of lag-ness.

Also, despite the device's shell made of glass and metal, it did not overheat during an extended gameplay session. Also, the battery did not drain faster, which indicate that the hardware and software is well optimized to function smoothly even when pushed to the limits.

On Geekbench 4, it scored impressive 2,555 and 6,934 points on single-core and multi-core tests. And on AnTuTu, it got respectable 211,104 points.



Xiaomi Redmi K20 performance benchmark scores



As far as the MIUI 10 interface is concerned, it offers numerous helpful shortcuts, themes, system-wide dark mode and more functionalities such dual app (with this users can crate two WhatsApp or Facebook accounts) compared to stock Android. Xiaomi's apps such as Mi Video and others push unwanted notifications on the lock screen, but it is very less compared to other Redmi series phones.

Camera:



Xiaomi Redmi K20 primary camera sample picture



The Redmi K20 comes with a feature-rich triple-camera module, having one 48MP (Sony IMX582) primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

With such top-notch hardware, the Redmi K20 did not disappoint. It takes stunning images in almost all conditions be it natural light, twilight or in darkness and even in a controlled environment like a room.



Xiaomi Redmi K20 primary camera sample picture



It was able to retain the natural colour of the subject be it a flower or a person in most cases. The portrait mode and night mode fared well in their jobs. You should also check out the sky filter. It can turn the lightings to cloudy, sunny and you can throw in a rainbow into the mix. It's really fun and enhances the photography experience.

The 20MP pop-up front-camera module, which is laced with LED light enhances the visual appeal and also I appreciate the company for utilizing the same for notification alert. When the camera is inside the phone, and when a message comes, the LED lights up in the circular form.



Xiaomi Redmi K20 primary camera sample picture taken in the night



As far as the picture quality is concerned, it takes fine quality selfies and the company has incorporated value-added filters, which the Millenials will surely make good use of them and showcase it on social media channels.

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX582, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixel size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), auto laser focus and LED flash



Xiaomi Redmi K20 primary camera sample picture



Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery:

With 4,000mAh cell and 18W fast charging capability, the Redmi K20 lived up to my expectation. During the testing period, it consistently delivered a full day of battery life under normal usage pattern including web browsing, video streaming on YouTube, playing games, photo capture and video recording sessions.

If you use the phone a little more conservatively, Xiaomi phone can last two days. And, under standby mode, it can easily last a whole week if not more.

Final thoughts:

With feature-rich Redmi A and Note series, Xiaomi populated Indian mobile market with numerous variants from Rs 5,999 to Rs 17,000 bracket, leaving very little space for rivals to win consumers' attention. This is evident by the fact that Xiaomi was able to top the chart within four years of its debut in India and continue to widen the gap for the past one year.

Having managed to bring salaried class into its fold, Xiaomi is aiming to attract a new section of consumers who look for cost-effective premium phones with latest features. This segment was primarily ruled by OnePlus and now, Xiaomi, which gained quite a good ground with Poco F1 in 2018, is bringing the new Redmi K20 series for a full-fledged price war in the upper Rs 20,000 segment.

Now, having used the Redmi K20, I can say with confidence that Xiaomi is on the right track for total domination in this premium mid-range phone segment and beyond. This might very well set the stage for Xiaomi to bring back ultra-premium Mi Mix series in India, most probably from next year.

Pros:

Premium build quality and visually appealing design language

Realy impressive camera

Long-lasting battery

Reliable processor

Cons:

The in-screen fingerprint is a bit slow

