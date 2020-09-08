Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band launched in India

  • Sep 08 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 12:47 ist

Leading mobile and smart TV brand Xiaomi on Tuesday (September 8) launched the new Redmi Smart Band in India.

The new Redmi Smart Band is a light smart wearable and weighs just 13g. It comes with 5 ATM water-resistant certifications, meaning it can survive water pressure up 50 metres for close to 10 minutes.

It features a 1.08-inch LCD colour display, more than 50 personalised dials, can track multiple sports activities, 24/7 heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, offers real-time notifications provided it is paired with a phone via Xiaomi Wear app and offers close to 14-day battery life and supports direct USB Type-A port charging.

The new Redmi Smart band is compatible with phones on Android 4.4 (or above) and iOS 9.0 (or later versions).


The new Redmi Smart Band launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi India

It costs just Rs 1,599 and will be available in four colours- Black, Green, Blue and Orange- on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and authorised retail stores from September 9 onwards.

Considering the price and the spec-sheet, Redmi Smart Band is value-for-money smart wearable. 

