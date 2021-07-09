Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 10T 5G series launch in India

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series- Note 10, 10S, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Max-- have emerged runaway success since the launch in March this year. Now, the company is bringing the fifth new model to India this month.

The company's Redmi India handle on Twitter has teased the imminent launch of the new device in the country.

It shows off the front and the back panel of the phone understood to be of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Also, there is a 'Notify me' URL link, which takes the readers to a dedicated webpage.

There, has company has placed 10 levels of masked banners, which are expected to open to detail the key features in the coming days.

Going by the translucent cover on the banner, the company will reveal the mobile's processor chipset, most probably on Monday (July 12).

It is being widely reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 silicon backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 11-based MIUI 12.4 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is likely to feature a triple camera module--main 48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensors with LED flash. On the front, it is expected to house an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chatting.

Also, it will come with a 5G modem and is likely to be priced aggressively to compete with the rival brands as one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market.

