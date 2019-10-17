Xiaomi to bring MIUI 11 update to these phones in India

Xiaomi on Wednesday (October 16) unveiled the new mid-range phones Redmi Note 8 Pro along with generic Redmi Note 8 and also the Mi Air Purifier 2C. Besides the hardware, the company also revealed the MIUI 11 global software features that will soon be released to several Mi and Redmi phones.

The OS update will bring several new features including full-screen gesture capabilities, digital well being, floating calculator, women's health options and more. The company is also bringing special features specifically designed for India, including curated wallpapers, themes, ringtones, camera filters and also new Mint keyboard, which can translate several Indian languages to English and vice versa.

Currently, it can support 25 regional dialects including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Konkani, Assamese, Manipuri, Bodo, Odia, Sindhi, Marwari, Sanskrit, Gujarati and more.

Xiaomi plans to roll-out the MIUI 11 to 28 devices at least in India.

Here's the list of the Xiaomi phones eligible for MIUI 11 in India

It can be noted that the MIUI 11 will be deployed in four phases in India and also there is an off chance that the roll-out plan may change if the company finds bugs during the tests.

If things go as planned, Xiaomi intends to bring MIUI 11 first to Poco F1, Redmi K20 (review), Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 (review), Redmi Note 7S, Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro between October 22 and 31.

In the second phase (November 4-12), Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be released to Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2.

In the third stage (November 13-29), the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A (review), Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and the recently unveiled Redmi Note 8 will finally be able to get to the new MIUI 11.

And finally, in the fourth phase (December 18-26), Xiaomi will bring the MIUI 11 to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.



Xiaomi MIUI 11 roll-out plan for the Indian market (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



