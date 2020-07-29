Xiaomi to bring this special feature with MIUI 12 for Mi, Redmi phones

Popular phone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on a creative gesture feature for Redmi and Mi series phones.

Xiaomi, earlier in the year, announced MIUI 12 software for its phones and detailed the key features. It also began offering beta firmware to several devices and now, XDA Developer Forum has detected that Xiaomi has incorporated a back tap feature in the latest software version.

This back-tap feature was rumoured to come with the yet-to-be-released Android 11, but Apple won the race by officially announcing that the same will be coming in the iOS 14, which is slated to come to iPhones and iPads (via iPadOS) in September.



Back-tap feature on Xiaomi MIUI 12. Credit: XDA Developers Forum



For the uninitiated, the back-tap feature allows users to perform actions just by tapping the back of the mobile phone. Users can assign functions for double tap and triple tap gesture actions to launch an app, take a screenshot and do other stuff.

Must read | Apple iOS 14: Key features you should know

However, Xiaomi's back tap feature is said to have limited functionality, as the MIUI 12 beta allows users to assign either double-tap or triple to perform actions such as screenshot, switching on the torch, opening control center, loading the camera, or see the notification shade.

There is a possibility of Xiaomi adding more functions before the MIUI 12 is ready for the public roll-out.

Must read | Xiaomi MIUI 12 global update: Everything you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

