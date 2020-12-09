Xiaomi to launch new QLED 4K TV in India next week

With the Christmas festival, just a couple of weeks away, consumer electronics major Xiaomi has announced to bring a new flagship smart TV in India.

The company has confirmed to unveil the flagship Mi QLED TV 4K on December 16. The upcoming home entertainment device will significantly better than the current line of the Mi TV series, which comes with basic LED panels.

The new Smart television is said to come with Quantum Dot technology-based premium LED panels and high fidelity speakers, which promises to offer immersive viewing experience with near-accurate natural colours and audio output.

It's all an interplay of light & shadow. First Look of the #MiQLEDTV4K #QuantumLeapsAhead December 16th,12 Noon

Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/Ax0NqhVJXj — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2020

Also, the official teaser also confirms that the new Mi QLED TV 4K will support HDR+ (High Dynamic Range Plus) content, Dolby Vision, and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR), which promises to deliver high-quality cable TV, satellite TV, and live TV broadcasting.

The new Mi QLED TV 4K is likely to be offered in 55-inch and bigger sizes. The price is likely to start at Rs 50,000 if not more.

In a related development, Xiaomi is also teasing to launch of a new Redmi series phone in India. Speculations are rife that it might be Redmi Note 9 Power and is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery.

