Xiaomi unveils Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mix Alpha concept phone

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi pulled the wraps off the flagship Mi 9 Pro 5G and also brand new concept phone Mi Mix Alpha with an innovative display in Beijing on 24 September.

First up, the new Mi 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) super AMOLED screen with 600 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm's latest 7nm class Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core backed by Adreno 640 graphics engine, Android Pie-based MIUI 10, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, 5G modem and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under normal usage. It also supports 45W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G houses a triple cameras-- 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8m pixel size, F1.75 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), laser autofocus, Phase Detection Auto Focus, CAF )+ 12MP telephoto lens (with 1/3.6-inch Samsung S5K3M5, 6P lens, 2 x lossless zoom) + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens (with 1/3-inch Sony IMX481, 117-degree Field-Of-View,F2.2 aperture, 1.0um pixel size, 6P lens, 4cm macro) with LED flash.

On the front, it features 20MP selfie-center with F2.0 aperture and also supports Face Unlock feature.



The new Mi 9 Pro 5G series (Picture Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter screengrab)



It will be offered in four variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for ¥3,669 (roughly Rs 36,939), ¥3799 (around Rs 37,938), ¥4,099 (approx. Rs 40,933) and ¥4,299 (roughly Rs 42,931), respectively. They will be offered in Dream White and Titanium Black from September 27 onwards in China.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha flaunts a unique Surround Display design language. Barring the camera, the screen wraps around the phone with near-zero bezels at the base and the top. It also comes with a Titanium alloy chassis.



Mi Mix Alpha with Surround Display design (Picture Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter screen-shot)



Due to the new design concept, the company has let go off all the physical buttons such as volume rockers and power key. "Both sides of the device are pressure-sensitive areas, which in combination with a linear motor simulate the touch of real buttons," the company said.

It sports a huge 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088x2250p resolution. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 5G modem and a 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging capability.

Another notable feature is the triple-camera on the back. It boasts 108MP main sensor (with Samsung HMX sensor) backed by a 20MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP. There is no front camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha will be released with limited numbers only in China for ¥19,999 (approx. Rs 1,99,714) around December 2019.

