Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 8, 8 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2C

After days of teasing, Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited Redmi Note 8 series along with surprise product Mi Air Purifier 2C in New Delhi on 16 October.

The new Redmi Note 8 comes in two variants-- a standard Redmi Note 8 and the top-end Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The generic model flaunts an Aura Fluid design language with a glossy shell on the back. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 90-percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64Gb/128GB storage and a massive 4000mAh battery, which is more than enough to offer a full-day life under mixed usage. Also, the device's retail box ships with Type-C 18W fast charger, a first for any phone under this category.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a quad-camera module on the back. It houses a primary 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. On the front, it features 20MP snapper for selfies. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will be available in India in October third week (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with beefed-up specifications. It is made of premium materials including Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both the front and the back. It flaunts dot-notch display with 91.4 screen-to-body ratio, HDR content support and also comes with IP52 water-and-dust resistant ratings in addition to P2i nano-coating.

Under-the-hood, it houses a powerful MediaTek G90T processor with Liquid Cool technology for buttery smooth operation and also lag-free gaming experience. It is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a huge 4,500mAh battery with Type-C 18W charger in the retail box.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also boasts a quad-camera module with a primary 64MP Samsung sensor, 8MP ultra-wide (120-degree Field-Of-View), 2MP for macro and 2MP depth sensor for portrait pictures. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie snapper.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro series launched in India (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Another interesting aspect of the new Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it comes with the in-built Alexa assistant. Xiaomi in collaboration with Amazon has integrated the latter's smart digital assistant to offer voice-command-based service delivery feature. Consumers can just wake the device by saying Hey Alexa and play music, send a message or call up someone from the call list. And yes, it will also support Google Assistant too. You can trigger it by saying Hey Google or Okay Google wake commands.

It will be released in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for grabs on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home from October 21 onwards.



Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be released to eligible devices in phases starting from October 22 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The company also announced that the new MIUI 11 will be released to several Redmi and Mi devices in the coming weeks. It will come with several new features specifically designed for India, including curated wallpapers, themes, ringtones, full-screen gesture capabilities, digital well being, floating calculator, women's health options and more.



Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Furthermore, Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi Air Purifier 2C for Rs 6,499. It comes with dual filtration technology, True HEPA filter, 360-degree air suction capability, CADR of 350m3/hour, real-time air quality indicator, DIY filter change feature and is capable of filtering 99.97-percent indoor pollution. It will go on sale on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi Home from 18 October onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.