Yoga Day 2020: Top wellness apps for Apple Watch, iPhone you should know

Since the widespread COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, most of the regions in the world has been lockdown, and people were forced to self isolate to curb the spread of the pandemic.

When being alone or staying in the same place even with loved ones for long, anger and depression creeps in over the uncertainty factor of the coronavirus's impact on their life be it livelihood and health. It is imperative for individuals to develop optimism and calmness in their minds. What's better than Yoga? It not only brings an optimum balance in terms of body fitness but also mental wellness.

"Mindfulness means living in the present moment. The mind is constantly involved in activity – swinging from the past to the future – but never staying in the present. By simply being aware of this tendency of the mind, we can actually save ourselves from getting stressed or worked up and relax the mind. Living in a hectic city, where the mind is constantly occupied, we sometimes just forget to consciously breathe," Natasha Noel, Mumbai-based leading Yoga expert said to Deccan Herald.

In 2015, the United Nation to mark the immense benefits of this ancient Indian exercise, it started International Yoga Day on June 21 and since then, it is celebrated all across the world.



Natasha Noel, Mumbai-based leading Yoga expert. Credit: Apple



Here are some of the top Yoga and wellness apps that add value to your Apple Watch, which is undeniably the best fitness and health tracker in the market.

Breathe

For this, you need not have to install any app on the iPhone or on Watch, as it comes pre-loaded with the device.

Apple Watch tracks physical movements and heart rate of the owner all through the day. If it finds the user is slacking or overdoing the workout, it will alert the use to stand or warns of the fast heartbeat. It also at random times, opens up Breathe app to compel to give a minute to yourself by breathing in and out slowing.



Breathe app on Watch. Credit: Apple



This is a great feature, which drastically controls the anxiety or work stress among the users. Apple Watch owners can set a maximum of 10 reminders for Breathe and even set number breathes per minute. On default, it is set at seven per minute.

Open iPhone >> go to Apple Watch app >> scroll down to Breathe >> set alerts and breathes

"What I really like about the Breathe app and about any kind of technique that is accessible to people, is that they do give people who might not otherwise give meditation a try, a sense of how powerful those techniques can be. You are consciously making your mind work on something than it worrying on your past or resenting your future. (Of course, you can do it more than a minute as well! Depends on what you want to take out if this). However fast-paced your life maybe you can take one minute to be mindful of your own health,” Natasha Noel, said.

Yoga Wave: workouts and poses (by Bending Spoons Apps IVS)



Yoga Wave app for iPhone. Credit: Apple



This app offers personalised Yoga workouts that adapt to the user's comfort level. There are plans for both beginner and advanced yogis. It has a vast library of video workouts performed by the experts. There are guided classes with voice-over and once done, he or she can give feedback after every workout so the app can dole customised program.

Asana Rebel: Get in Shape (by Asana Rebel GmbH)



Asana Rebel app for the Watch. Credit: Apple



It offers all-round fitness guide and tracking features including 5-minute workouts, latest news articles on stay up to date by reading articles, track your progress with daily challenges, and there are also infotainment quizzes.

Also, it can integrate with the Apple Health and you can track the calories burned, weight, and yoga workouts.

Mindvalley: Personal Growth (by Mindvalley Creations Inc.)



Mindvalley app for iPhone. Credit: Apple



As the name suggests, the app is a mental wellness app. This daily coach app will help the user about Mindfulness and how to set goals for the mind, body, and health, which improves motivation and productivity.

"Training, Programs & exercises, in audio and video format, from world-class & best-selling Authors, Experts and Coaches are offered in one app designed to coach you through your goals, help your motivation and teach you tools to help you reach your goals. You get to learn meditation, goal setting, workout frameworks, storytelling, gratitude practices, mindfulness practices, and more," the company says.

Pocket Yoga (by Rainfrog, LLC)



Pocket Yoga app for the Watch. Credit: Apple



This app helps you practice Yoga at your own pace in the comforts of the home. It offers 27 different sessions of varying duration and difficulty.

The notable aspect of the Yoga Pocket is that it has 300 illustrated pose images with a dictionary containing detailed explanations from experienced yoga instructors on correct posture, alignment, and benefits.

It also offers soothing, detailed voice and visual instruction guides you through every pose.

Aura: Meditation & Sleep (by Aura Health Inc.)



Aura: Meditation & Sleep app for iPhone. Credit: Apple



It is one of the most popular mental wellness applications in the Apple App Store. It is an Artificial Intelligence-driven app that offers a 3-minute guided meditation session every day. Users can also track and learn about their mood swings, and visually see themselves improve.

It also offers daily reminders for mindful breathers and helps develop consciously express gratitude as a habit through daily reflections. This app is also integrated with the Apple Health feature.

Besides apps, there are good soothing music albums on Apple Music, which come handy while doing Yoga. Some good ones include Pure Meditation, Pure Yoga, and Sleep Sounds, which can be played before going to sleep on the bed.

