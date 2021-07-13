You can now listen to popular TED Talks' speakers on Clubhouse

Despite the delayed launch of Clubhouse on Android, the popularity of drop-in chatroom app has steadily surged around the world including India.

Now, the company has joined hands with globally recognised talk platform TED Conferences LLC (Technology, Entertainment, Design) to host speeches by eminent speakers on Clubhouse.

Starting this week, TED will host a series of rooms via the official Clubhouse Club account. Up first, users can look forward to the 'Thank Your A** Off', a weekly room hosted by New York Times bestselling author and popular TED speaker A.J. Jacobs and creative strategist and celebrated Clubhouse creator Mir Harris.

“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations, and voices to audiences. This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community,” said Kelly Stoetzel, Head of Thought Leadership Programming for Clubhouse.

With the collaboration with TED, Clubhouse users can expect to hear popular orators, motivational speakers from corporate, science, education, sports, creativity, entertainment, politics, and other fields of interesting topics in the coming days.

India, particularly in the South has a become big market for Clubhouse. Within two weeks of launch in Android in June, it has registered more than two million userbase and it is growing fast.

Clubhouse is planning to monetise the service and also hosts to earn through a ticketing system to attend talks via virtual rooms in the near future.

