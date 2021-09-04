You can now migrate WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Samsung mobile

Last month, WhatsApp had announced to soon launch the much-awaited chat history-migration feature that would allow users to transfer all their old chat data from an iPhone to Android phones.

WhatsApp data on Android phones get stored on Google Drive and on iPhones, it gets stored on iCloud by default. Back then, there was no way of migrating from iOS to Android and vice versa. There are some third-party apps in the market, which offer transfer options. But, it involves complicated procedures, and consumers have to pay for the service.

Now, WhatsApp for the first time is offering a native chat history data transfer feature.

However, the chat-migration option is currently available for iOS and select Samsung phones-- Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

This means consumers who own an iPhone can transfer their entire WhatsApp data to the new Samsung phones.



WhatsApp history transfer feature.



Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Samsung mobile:

Step 1: Turn on your Samsung and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted.

Step 2: Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience.

Step 3: When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.

Step 4: Tap Start on your iPhone, and wait for the process to complete.

Step 5: Continue setting up your new Samsung.

Step 6: When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 7: Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Step 8: Finish activating your new device and you’ll see all the old chats.

